Brutal temperatures leave Richmond Animal Care & Control near capacity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Animal Care and Control say they had to take in a significant number of pets who were left in the cold faster than they could make space for them. This made for a stressful holiday weekend as they worked to make sure every pet had food, water and shelter.

“I just wanted you to meet little Manolo because she was one of the dogs that was seized last night and as you can see she’s incredibly pregnant.” said a RACC employee through Facebook.

Manolo is one of the pups taken in by RACC. She ended up going into labor shortly after she was rescued from the bitter cold, giving birth to nine puppies in a warm safe environment.

“This dog was outside in the freezing cold in a wooden dog house full of water.” said the RACC employee

There is a law in the commonwealth saying you can’t leave pets outside too long if the weather is consistently below 32 degrees or above 85 degrees. The law is in place to make sure pets are receiving proper treatment, however, with the recent uptick in rescues our shelters have been stretched thin.

On Friday, RACC announced that it needed to get at least ten dogs into a new home to make room for the pets taken in the night before.

RACC is the only open-admission animal shelter in the city of Richmond that provides immediate or emergency care services to over 3,000 animals per year. Residents are asked to continue to contact RACC if a pet is seen out in the cold during the winter months.

For those willing to permanently open up their home to a pet, RACC is open to visitors Friday through Sunday.

