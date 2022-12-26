2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An early morning shooting killed two 19-year-olds and wounded four others in New Orleans, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. local time Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Investigators said first responders found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and a woman, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital, and two female victims, ages 17 and 18, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive.

The identities of the deceased victims will be released by the parish coroner.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.