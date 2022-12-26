1 person killed in wrong-way crash in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - One person was killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash in Dinwiddie County on Saturday.

“A 1994 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on U.S. Route 1 when it encountered a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north in the southbound lanes,” Virginia State Police said in a news release on Monday. “The Dodge was unable to avoid the wrong-way vehicle and the two vehicles collided head-on.”

The incident happened at 3:35 p.m. less than a mile from Route 650/Hamilton Arms Road.

The driver of the Dodge - Harriel T. Starke, 73, of Dolphin - died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet - Tylor C. Bridges, 29, of Chester - was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending.

