1 killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Christmas night.

Officers were called to the 100 Block of Engleside Court around 11:15 Sunday night.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police have not yet released his identity.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting and do not have a suspect at this point.

Henrico Police says there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.