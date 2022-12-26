Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

1 killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico

Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a sedan, near Westerre Parkway around 8 p.m.
Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a sedan, near Westerre Parkway around 8 p.m.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Christmas night.

Officers were called to the 100 Block of Engleside Court around 11:15 Sunday night.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police have not yet released his identity.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting and do not have a suspect at this point.

Henrico Police says there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Joe Key faces a first-degree murder charge in the Christmas Eve shooting.
Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing
Two-story home in the 3800 block of Quinn Abbey Lane
5 children, 2 adults displaced in house fire on Christmas Eve
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Henrico County Police Officers identified a significant Water Main Break located on Parham Road...
Water main break in Henrico leads to traffic delays
Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of pygmy hippo just before Christmas

Latest News

local groups give back
Local groups spread Christmas joy to people in need
Cold tonight but warming up soon
Cold tonight but warming up soon
Eric Joe Key faces a first-degree murder charge in the Christmas Eve shooting.
Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Mall of America