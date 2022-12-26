1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield crash on Christmas Eve

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Saturday night.

The Chesterfield Police Department says a Hyundai Sedan was traveling west on Riverway Road and struck a Chevy Silverado that was traveling east on Beach Road around 5:40 p.m.

One person in the Hyundai died at the scene. Another occupant was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

