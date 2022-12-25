Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage.

“Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said.

Del. Hudson says this new effort has to go beyond repealing the ban.

“We have to replace that ban with an affirmative protective right to marriage,” the delegate said. “The proposal we’ve seen from Delegate Tim Anderson in Virginia Beach doesn’t do that. It would leave the Virginia State Constitution silent on marriage rights, and that leaves us vulnerable to attacks on marriage equality at the federal level.”

Del. Hudson says party politics got in the way last year. She hopes this time around is different.

“We had enough votes to pass that on a bipartisan basis through the Virginia State Senate, and it died in the House because we couldn’t get any Republicans to cross party lines and bring it to the floor,” she said.

The General Assembly reconvenes January 11, 2023.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Joe Key faces a first-degree murder charge in the Christmas Eve shooting.
Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing
Two-story home in the 3800 block of Quinn Abbey Lane
5 children, 2 adults displaced in house fire on Christmas Eve
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a deadly Christmas night shooting.
1 killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico
Henrico County Police Officers identified a significant Water Main Break located on Parham Road...
Water main break in Henrico leads to traffic delays

Latest News

Attorney General Jason Miyares displayed a bin of THC edible products from Virginia stores....
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight
Congress fails to act on bill to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to act on bill
Congress fails to act on bill to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to pass bill
Pelosi will step away from her leadership role next year
“Diversity is necessary at the table”: Nancy Pelosi’s last official acts