Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing

Eric Joe Key faces a first-degree murder charge in the Christmas Eve shooting.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night.

Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.

James Edward Clarke, 59, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Eric Joe Key, 59, was immediately taken into custody when law enforcement arrived. In addition to a first-degree murder charge, he faces a use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

