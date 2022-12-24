Angel Tree
Water Main break in Henrico leads to potential traffic delays

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police are asking drivers to avoid Parham Road southbound due to a water main break located south of Patterson Avenue at the entrance of Beverly Hills Shopping Center.

Police say Henrico County, Virginia State Utilities and VDOT personnel are on the scene working to resolve the issue.

Road closures due to the break will impact morning and holiday traffic for an unknown amount of time.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes during this time.

