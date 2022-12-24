Warming centers & shelters now open as low temperatures linger through Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has opened a warming center and shelters due to below or near-freezing temperatures throughout the holiday weekend.

The Daytime Warming Shelter, located at City Hall, 900 E. Broad St, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The City of Richmond’s Temporary Inclement Weather Shelters will be open 24 hours at least through Monday. The shelter for men will be at the United Nations Church at 1901 Wall Street and the shelter for women and children will be at RVA Sisters Keeper at 2807 Hull Street.

Weather conditions will be monitored to determine the opening schedule for the rest of the week of Dec. 26

Residents and visitors are urged to take precautions on the roadways and near the James River. The James River has reached 9 feet, requiring a personal flotation device (PFD) on any watercraft. City leaders warn that the river will be dangerous to any user who is not an expert paddler and urge extreme caution to anyone in or near the river at this time.

Motorists are also cautioned that black ice is possible during this time. Richmond’s Department of Public Works is treating slick spots on the roadways with sand and salt, and urban forestry crews are working to clear roads of downed trees to keep drivers safe.

The City of Richmond will continue to monitor the weather and provide any updates as needed on social media @CityRichmondVA and @911RVA.

To report power outages, residents are asked to contact Dominion Energy by calling 1-866-366-4357, using the Dominion Energy app or on the website at dominionenergy.com.

For more information on river safety, visit https://jamesriverpark.org/riversafety/.

