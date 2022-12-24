Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Two-story house fire leaves 5 children & 2 adults displaced on Christmas Eve

Two-story home in the 3800 block of Quinn Abbey Lane
Two-story home in the 3800 block of Quinn Abbey Lane(Henrico Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - Seven people, including five children, are now displaced due to a two-story house fire in Henrico early Saturday morning.

The Henrico Fire Dept. was called to the 3800 block of Quinn Abbey Lane around 2 a.m. due to reports of a fire that began on an outside deck.

Investigators say the flames broke through the french doors causing many in the home to suffer from smoke inhalation. Neighbors who came to help the families inside the home also suffered from smoke inhalation.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out of the house safely. The two adults and five children that lived in the home were taken to the hospital for treatment, and they are expected to be okay.

The home has been declared unlivable until repairs are done. The Red Cross has reached out to the families to offer assistance.

At this time, the cause of the fires is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arctic blast is hitting the country from coast to coast, including us here in Central...
News to Know for Dec. 23: Arctic blast rolls in; 3 men shot at Henrico apartment complex; Byrd Theatre reopens balcony
Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons...
3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter.
Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say
Virginia Power anticipates the road to be closed for about four hours.
Stretch of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike closes due to downed trees, power lines
Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor...
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way

Latest News

Henrico County Police Officers identified a significant Water Main Break located on Parham Road...
Water Main break in Henrico leads to potential traffic delays
The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Chesterfield crash
Tiffany Baker and Junius Carter the mother and grandfather of murdered 17-year-old Cion Carroll...
‘Nobody deserves that’: Family seeks answers after learning gruesome details of teen’s murder
Cion Carroll was last seen at his grandmother's home on Nov. 2 when he suddenly went missing.
'Too long with no answers': 17-year-old's remains found in Lundenburg County