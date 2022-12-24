Two-story house fire leaves 5 children & 2 adults displaced on Christmas Eve

Henrico, Va. (WWBT) - Seven people, including five children, are now displaced due to a two-story house fire in Henrico early Saturday morning.

The Henrico Fire Dept. was called to the 3800 block of Quinn Abbey Lane around 2 a.m. due to reports of a fire that began on an outside deck.

Investigators say the flames broke through the french doors causing many in the home to suffer from smoke inhalation. Neighbors who came to help the families inside the home also suffered from smoke inhalation.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out of the house safely. The two adults and five children that lived in the home were taken to the hospital for treatment, and they are expected to be okay.

The home has been declared unlivable until repairs are done. The Red Cross has reached out to the families to offer assistance.

At this time, the cause of the fires is still under investigation.

