Pedestrian struck and killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 23.

Police say a pedestrian was running west across the southbound lanes of Route 1 when they were struck by a Mercedes-Benz.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Right now the victim’s name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

