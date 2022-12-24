Angel Tree
Pedestrian struck and killed in Chesterfield crash

The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night.           

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 23.          

Police say a pedestrian was running west across the southbound lanes of Route 1 when they were struck by a Mercedes-Benz.           

The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Right now the victim’s name is being withheld until relatives are notified.           

