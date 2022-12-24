Angel Tree
First Alert Weather Day: Breezy, sunny and brutally cold wind chills Saturday

First Alert Weather Day Saturday for below 0° wind chill during the morning
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind Chill Advisory until mid-morning: Breezy conditions and Arctic air could make it feel as cold as -10° into Saturday morning. Dress warm and avoid overexposure which could lead to frostbite or hypothermia.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Christmas Eve: Bitterly cold wind chills below 0 during the morning. Sunny. West wind 15-25mph with gusts at 30mph. Winds lighten up later in the day. Highs in the mid-20s. Wind chill in the teens during the afternoon.

Sunday: Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

First Alert: Milder temperatures in the 60′s possible to start 2023!

