VSP trooper’s cruiser hit at crash scene on I-195 downtown

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Virginia State Police trooper is recovering from minor injuries after his patrol vehicle was hit Friday morning in Richmond.

On Dec. 23 at 8:09 a.m., the trooper stopped to assist another trooper at a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of I-195/Downtown Expressway at the 5-mile marker.

Approximately seven minutes later, a Toyota SUV came through the curve and hit the back bumper of the marked state police Ford Taurus. The Ford did have its emergency lights on at the time of the crash. The trooper was seated inside the patrol car when it was struck. Virginia law requires cars driving to move over a lane or pass with caution when coming upon an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road. The emergency vehicle may be a police vehicle, ambulance, fire truck, wrecker or highway maintenance vehicle with flashing blue, red and amber lights. Fortunately, the driver of the SUV was not injured.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries and released from Henrico Doctors Hospital. Charges are pending.

