Virginia police shoot, kill man after stabbing in home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say the Virginia State Police shot and killed a man after responding to a 911 call about domestic violence.

The Portsmouth Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to Mount Vernon Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

They found a 65-year-old woman who had been stabbed.

While the officers were at the scene, a 45-year-old male suspect was fatally shot by police. Portsmouth police said the stabbing victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

They provided no other details.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)