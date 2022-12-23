Angel Tree
Stretch of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike closes due to downed trees, power lines

Virginia Power anticipates the road to be closed for about four hours.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-Henrico Turnpike in Henrico County has shut down after gusty winds caused several trees and power lines to collapse.

First Alert Weather Days: Black ice, gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday

Police say these down trees and power lines are spread across all lanes of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike between Meriwether Avenue and Grayson Avenue.

Virginia Power is currently on scene and anticipates the road to be closed for at least four hours.

Here’s where traffic is being diverted:

  • Southbound Richmond-Henrico Turnpike: Right onto Meriwether Ave, left on Delmont Street, left Grayson Ave, right onto Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.
  • Northbound Richmond-Henrico Turnpike: Left onto Grayson Ave., right on Delmont Street, right on Meriwether Ave., left onto Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

