Richmond family offering $5,000 reward for information in son’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the shooting and killing of their son in 2021.

“I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but please, these people need to pay for what they have done,” Jose Rodriguez, the father of Isaac Rodriguez, said.

Jose and his wife Marta say 16 months after their son’s death, they are still at a loss for words.

“Nothing is the same because when you lose a person like your son in that way, you feel like half of your life is gone,” Jose said.

On the night of Aug. 9, 2021, Isaac went to his brother’s home to try on a tuxedo.

Isaac was going to be the best man at his brother’s wedding.

“He tried it on, he took some pictures and that’s the last picture we ever got from him,” Jose said.

On Isaac’s way home, he grabbed dinner with his girlfriend.

When he later arrived at his home at Tom Ford’s Trailer Park off Richmond Highway, two people wearing masks shot Isaac and ran away.

“They [police] told me there were a lot of shots to his body, and they told me he was shot in the head,” Jose said. “I was thinking I lost him, and I was, I lost him.”

Police say more than a year later, they are still trying to gather information on who or why someone would do this.

“As of today, we have not made any arrests in connection to the death of Issac Rodriguez,” Det. Sgt. John Flores, with the Richmond Police Department, said.

Flores said there have been many crimes in that area of south Richmond since 2020, from murders, shootings and robberies.

He believes if more information came forward from people who maybe live in the area, it could also help other victims’ families.

“There are very similar violent crimes happening in this small area of Richmond Highway,” Flores said. “Without going too far and putting myself out there, it just seems like more than a coincidence.”

Isaac’s family hopes by offering up a reward, some of those answers will come forward, and another family will never have to go through what they are.

“If somebody knows can you please please please say anything,” Jose said.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at (804) 780 -1000.

