Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. (GERARD LAVELLE, TMX, CNN, Gerard Lavelle/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship’s engine room.

The New York City Fire Department said units responded to a report of a fire in the mechanical room of a ship in upper New York Bay shortly after 5 p.m., WNBC-TV reported.

Five people were reported injured, three of them requiring hospital treatment, WNBC-TV said.

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers, including several wearing life jackets, to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. The ferry’s 16 crew members were also taken off the boat. The evacuation took less than an hour, WNBC-TV reported.

The NYC Department of Transportation said the vessel, the Sandy Ground, was temporarily anchored near Bayonne, New Jersey, as passengers were transferred. A spokesperson for NY Waterway said one of its ferries assisted with the evacuation.

The fire department said the fire was contained to the ship’s engine room and stack.

___

Video producer Annika Wolters contributed to this report from Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor...
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Windy and very cold wind chill values Friday evening and Saturday
First Alert Weather Days: Black ice, gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday
The individual who has not been identified will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical...
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights
Chesterfield Police says five men from Central Virginia were among six arrested last Thursday...
5 men from Central Va. among 6 arrested in ‘online chatting operation’

Latest News

Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45...
3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.
Passengers evacuated from Staten Island ferry
The report was released after the panel interviewed over 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and...
Jan. 6 committee releases full final report
Isaac had just gotten home from a tuxedo fitting for his brother's wedding when he was shot and...
Richmond family offering $5,000 reward for information in son’s death