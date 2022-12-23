Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say

A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One...
A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.(Gray News, file)
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say two are dead, four are wounded in a Paris shooting; a 69-year-old suspect is in custody.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris on Friday has left multiple people wounded, authorities said. One person was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details.

An emergency services official said multiple people were wounded, without elaborating. The official wasn’t authorized to be publicly named.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor...
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Windy and very cold wind chill values Friday evening and Saturday
First Alert Weather Days: Black ice, gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday
The individual who has not been identified will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical...
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights
Chesterfield Police says five men from Central Virginia were among six arrested last Thursday...
5 men from Central Va. among 6 arrested in ‘online chatting operation’

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a sedan, near Westerre Parkway around 8 p.m.
Man struck by car while walking near Willow Lawn
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Zelenskyy sends message after US trip
Man hit by car near Willow Lawn
Man hit by car near Willow Lawn