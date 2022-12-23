News to Know for Dec. 23: Arctic blast rolls in; 3 men shot at Henrico apartment complex; Byrd Theatre reopens balcony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Holidays from all of us at NBC12! Take a look at our top headlines as you prepare to travel!

First Alert Weather Days for Today & Tomorrow

An arctic blast is hitting the country from coast to coast, including us here in Central Virginia.

Today & tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days due to the strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures.

Scattered rain showers will arrive early this morning, and the quick drop in temperatures could result in black ice and light snow - be alert for slick spots!

Gusty winds and the wind chill will be below 0° into Saturday. So make sure unsecured objects, holiday decorations, and other debris are secured.

Highs will be in the low 40s today.

Use Caution Drivers!

As this arctic front rolls in - millions are expected to hit the road for the holidays.

If you are one of them, VDOT is urging you to use caution.

As for those heading into work, you shouldn’t have too much of a problem, but once noon hits, temperatures are expected to drop very quickly.

Make sure you are using caution if you are hitting the roads after lunchtime, especially on bridges and overpasses.

VDOT workers are on standby throughout the state to help with keeping drivers safe on the road.

AAA expects today will be the busiest travel day of the year.

3 Men Injured in Shooting at Henrico Apartment Complex

Three people were shot at an apartment complex near Virginia Center Commons.

The shooting happened just before 9 last night at the apartment complex near Route 1 and 295.

When police arrived, they didn’t find any victims but did find evidence that a shooting had happened.

Less than 10 minutes later, three men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

All three are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

VBOE Publicly Criticized in Letter of Disapproval Over History Standards

WVEC reports, The Virginia Commission on Civic Education sent a letter of disapproval to the state’s School Board of Education - criticizing its lack of progress in adopting new history standards of learning.

It comes weeks after a draft - brought on criticism because of commissions from elementary school education on race and world history.

A special meeting may also be called in January to review the standards.

Byrd Theatre Reopens Balcony Through Christmas Eve

It’s been closed since before the COVID pandemic.

The theatre expects hundreds to line up - starting at six, as seating for each show is first come, first serve.

Tonight’s showing of the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” starts at 7.

