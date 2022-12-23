Metro Richmond Zoo announces birth of pygmy hippo just before Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo received a Christmas gift of its own this year!

The zoo announced that a pygmy hippopotamus was born to parents Iris and Corwin on Dec. 6. - making her the second hippo calf born at the zoo and in Virginia.

The baby is yet to be named, but according to the zoo, she weighed 16 just three days after birth. One week later, she clocked in around 24 pounds.

Metro Richmond Zoo says a full-grown pygmy hippo can weigh up to 600 pounds.

According to the zoo, Iris and the baby are bonding privately. However, they will be moved into an indoor pool area visible to guests soon.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is currently the only place in Virginia where people can see hippos.

