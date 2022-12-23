Man injured after hit by car on West Broad Street

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Henrico is in the hospital after getting hit by a car while walking on West Broad Street Thursday evening.

On Dec. 22, around 6 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 5200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

On scene, they found a man hit by a car with potentially life-threatening injuries. Henrico Fire/EMS transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say no one in the car involved was injured because of the crash.

This incident shut down West Broad St. for 90 minutes while officers conducted the investigation. All lanes of traffic have since been cleared and are open for regular traffic.

Henrico Police would like to remind the public to take extra care when walking in areas with a high volume of vehicle traffic and always cross the roadway at designated crosswalks.

