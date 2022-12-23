How to keep your pets warm in frigid temperatures

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As frigid cold temperatures hit, veterinarians say your pets should be just as bundled up as you.

The layer of fur is not thick enough to shelter your cats and dogs from the extreme cold weather.

Massanutten Animal Clinic says, if your pet has to be outside, the biggest advice is to accommodate where they will be.

“You want to make sure that you put a tarp around their kennel to keep the wind from blowing on them, have a water bowl that is heated so that their water they have a water source at all times,” Veterinary Technician Megan Colaw said.

Colaw also recommends adequate bedding with fleece or blankets or straw — so pets can avoid moisture from the air and stay warm in the conditions that are on the way.

