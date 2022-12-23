Holiday travelers brace for wintry weather impacts on roadways, flights

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As millions of people hit the roads or head to the airport to go to their holiday destinations, the wintry weather is also putting a damper on travel plans.

Just after 5 p.m., FlightAware reported a total of 31 flight cancellations and 41 flight delays at Richmond International Airport on Friday.

Megan Kaufman and her mother found out their flight to Albany, New York, was canceled when they arrived at RIC.

“We were going to surprise my sister for the holidays,” Kaufman said. “We parked, and we were so sad when we saw it.”

This is a similar situation thousands are seeing as airports across the country see thousands of cancellations and delays due to the wintry mischief.

“I’m still like in denial. I’ve never had this happen,” said Kaufman. “I’ve been delayed before, but I’ve never had a canceled flight like this.”

Diane Sheehan, who is flying to Orlando, Florida, with her family, also faced a travel delay at RIC.

“On the car ride here, we were told we have an hour delay,” said Sheehan. “It’s a nonstop flight, so we’re just hopeful it will take off.”

However, Kaufman is hopeful she can make it to New York.

“We’re still going to try and go,” she said. “We tried to get in touch with an airline agent. Obviously, the lines are really busy, so we decided to come in the building and chat with an agent to see if there’s anything we can do.”

The wintry mischief across the country is not only causing flight delays and cancellations but also icy conditions on the road for drivers.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the plunging temperatures could cause flash freezing on the road.

“Freezing temperatures this afternoon and evening can cause black ice, especially in shaded spots on bridges and other areas,” said Melanie Stokes, a spokesperson for VDOT.

This is why Stokes said VDOT crews are on the lookout to clear downed trees from high winds and take care of icy spots on the roads.

“Crews are on standby to apply sand and salt to those areas if needed,” Stokes said. “The salt will melt the ice, and the sand will provide traction to the vehicles.”

Stokes said if you don’t need to travel, stay at home. If you need to hit the roads to your holiday destination, VDOT also urges drivers to pack an emergency kit and blankets in their cars and ensure they fully charge their mobile devices in case of a breakdown or emergency.

