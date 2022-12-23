Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Greyhound offers free bus rides to runaway youth

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities...
Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.(Greyhound Bus Lines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Greyhound bus lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season.

It’s part of the transportation company’s Home Free program.

For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons, and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardians with a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place.

Greyhound started the free program in 1987 to show its commitment to servicing communities nationwide.

The partnership has helped over 18,000 families by providing free bus tickets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor...
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Windy and very cold wind chill values Friday evening and Saturday
First Alert Weather Days: Black ice, gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday
The individual who has not been identified will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical...
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights
Chesterfield Police says five men from Central Virginia were among six arrested last Thursday...
5 men from Central Va. among 6 arrested in ‘online chatting operation’

Latest News

3 men injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
3 men injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
VDOT urges caution amid arctic blast
VDOT urges caution amid arctic blast
VBOE publicly criticized in letter of disapproval over history standards
VBOE publicly criticized in letter of disapproval over history standards
The House is expected to pass omnibus and stopgap bills hours before a potential government...
Congress rushes to avert shutdown, pass omnibus funding bill