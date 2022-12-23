First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds, black ice, below 0° wind chill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered rain showers early Friday morning and a very quick drop in temperatures could result in black ice and light snow during the morning. Be alert for slick spots! Gusty winds and wind chill below 0° into Saturday.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory in effect until 6 pm tonight for westerly winds 20-25mph with gusts up to 50mph. Unsecured objects, tree limbs and other debris could become hazardous to drivers. A few power outages possible. Light scattered rain showers and highs in the low 40s this morning. Winds pick up as arctic air arrives, and any lingering precipitation could end briefly with flurries or light snow showers in the morning. Less than a half-inch accumulation of rain and snow. Temperatures should drop below freezing by 11 am. Be alert for black ice. Becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Wind chill values below 0° beginning at 5 pm. (AM Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Wind Chill Advisory 5 pm Friday until 9 am Saturday: Windy conditions and Arctic air could make it feel as cold as -5° Friday night and -7° Saturday morning. Dress warm and avoid overexposure which could lead to frostbite or hypothermia.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Christmas Eve: Bitterly cold wind chills below 0 during the morning. Sunny. West wind 10-20mph with gusts at 30mph. Winds lighten up later in the day. Lows near 9°, highs in the mid-20s.

Sunday: Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs near 50°.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.