6 displaced after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Six people in Chesterfield are displaced after a fire tore through a two-story house Friday afternoon.

On Dec. 23, Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the 5700 block of North Chase Ct. for a residential structure fire at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Crews say they were able to get the fire found on the first and second floors under control in 30 minutes.

Six people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

As of now there is no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.