Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

6 displaced after Chesterfield house fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Six people in Chesterfield are displaced after a fire tore through a two-story house Friday afternoon.

On Dec. 23, Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the 5700 block of North Chase Ct. for a residential structure fire at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Crews say they were able to get the fire found on the first and second floors under control in 30 minutes.

Six people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

As of now there is no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor...
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Windy and very cold wind chill values Friday evening and Saturday
First Alert Weather Days: Black ice, gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday
Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons...
3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
The individual who has not been identified will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical...
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights

Latest News

Dominion Energy battles power outages during high winds.
Thousands without power as winter storm presses on
VDOT warns drivers of potential icy road conditions as temperatures drop
VDOT warns drivers of potential icy road conditions as temperatures drop
Downed trees; power outages in Central Virginia
Downed trees; power outages in Central Virginia
"Too long with no answers" 17-year-old's remains found in Kenbridge
"Too long with no answers" 17-year-old's remains found in Kenbridge