3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45...
Henrico County police officers were called to the 200 block of Carlstone Court at around 1:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive around 8:41 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there was evidence that shooting had happened.

Less than 10 minutes later, police received word that three men showed up to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

Henrico officers responded to the hospital and realized quickly that this would be related to the shooting call on Virginia Centerway Drive.

All three men are expected to recover.

Detectives are working to identify any other involved parties and gather all relevant information.

Henrico Police asks that anyone who may have information relating to this incident to contact detectives at 804-501-5000.

