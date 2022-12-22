Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100 miles east of Dallas.((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said.

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said EMS pronounced the worker dead on the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. Officials are still investigating the fall, Christian said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police says five men from Central Virginia were among six arrested last Thursday...
5 men from Central Va. among 6 arrested in ‘online chatting operation’
Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor...
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The individual who has not been identified will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical...
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights

Latest News

At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
An arctic cold front arrives Friday that will quickly drop our temperatures and crank up the...
First Alert Weather Days: Gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday