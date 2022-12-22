Angel Tree
Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins 4th District Democratic primary

McClellan secured the victory with nearly 85 percent of the votes.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Senator Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic primary for the 4th congressional district.

These results came in as ballot counting continued well into the night.

This comes after a much larger than anticipated turnout - with over 26,000 democratic voters turning out.

Alexis Rodgers, who serves as the chair of the 4th congressional district says the voter turnout on Tuesday was the largest firehouse primary in Virginia history.

McClellan secured the victory with nearly 85 percent of the votes.

Senator Joe Morrissey got second with about 14 percent of the vote.

Morrissey released a statement saying “I want to congratulate Senator McClellan, her supporters, and especially, her family on her win today. Virginia has never sent a Black woman to congress. That will change next year. This is progress of which we all can all be proud of.”

McClellan will face off against Republican Leon Benjamin on Feb. 21 to fill the seat of late Congressman Donald McEachin.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

