Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins 4th District Democratic primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Senator Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic primary for the 4th congressional district.

✅🇺🇸 Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan has WON the VA-04 Democratic Firehouse Primary



McClellan – 23,661 (84.81%)

Morrissey – 3,782 (13.56%)

Marks – 217 (0.78%)

Preston – 174 (0.62%)



Congratulations to Virginia’s next Congresswoman, @JennMcClellanVA!https://t.co/wTwEnae7dp — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) December 22, 2022

These results came in as ballot counting continued well into the night.

This comes after a much larger than anticipated turnout - with over 26,000 democratic voters turning out.

Alexis Rodgers, who serves as the chair of the 4th congressional district says the voter turnout on Tuesday was the largest firehouse primary in Virginia history.

McClellan secured the victory with nearly 85 percent of the votes.

Senator Joe Morrissey got second with about 14 percent of the vote.

Morrissey released a statement saying “I want to congratulate Senator McClellan, her supporters, and especially, her family on her win today. Virginia has never sent a Black woman to congress. That will change next year. This is progress of which we all can all be proud of.”

McClellan will face off against Republican Leon Benjamin on Feb. 21 to fill the seat of late Congressman Donald McEachin.

