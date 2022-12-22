Angel Tree
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring

Surveillance photos from Food City thefts
Surveillance photos from Food City thefts(Pulaski Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a supermarket theft ring.

Police say about 11 a.m. December 17, a male and female stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula from Food City on Bob White Boulevard. The female, in a motorized shopping cart, helped the male load the basket with formula, and the female then placed all the cans into her skirt, according to police.

Police say the couple drove off in a 2009 Kia Sedona minivan with Virginia plate number TUN4446, which has been traced to an address in Baltimore, Maryland.

The couple was also involved in a shoplifting incident in Radford, and may be part of a Food City theft ring statewide, police say.

