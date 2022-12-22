News to Know for Dec. 22: Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins Democratic primary; Flight cancellations; Petersburg boil water advisory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Thursday!

Sen. Jennifer McClellan Wins VA-04 Democrat Primary

Senator Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic primary for the 4th congressional district.

These results came in as ballot counting continued well into the night.

This comes after a much larger than anticipated turnout - with over 27,000 democratic voters turning out.

Alexis Rodgers, who serves as the chair of the 4th congressional district says the voter turnout on Tuesday was the largest firehouse primary in Virginia history.

McClellan secured the victory with nearly 85 percent of the votes.

She will face off against Republican Leon Benjamin on Feb. 21 to fill the seat of late Congressman Donald McEachin.

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Petersburg

The advisory was issued last night.

Petersburg says the order is connected to repairs being made on the main water line from Lake Chesdin.

Until further notice, if you live in Petersburg, or operate a business there - you will need to bring your tap water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before using it to drink or cook.

Death Investigation Underway in Colonial Heights

Police say they found a man’s body in the wood line off Yacht Basin Drive Wednesday afternoon - just north of Southpark Mall.

Police have not released his identity and the body is now with the medical examiner.

Weekend Winter Weather Cancels Flights at RIC

A massive winter storm is causing a scramble at airports across the U.S. as holiday travel ramps up.

TSA believes today will be the busiest travel day of the year - but some flights are already being impacted.

Right now, more than four flights going out of Richmond and two coming into Richmond have been canceled.

According to Flightaware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. have been canceled for today.

700 flights for tomorrow have also been canceled.

Southwest Airlines, along with Delta, American, United, and others are waiving ‘change’ fees and offering new flight options for travelers so they can avoid the bad weather.

Rainy Thursday!

An early wintry mix with rain and sleet is possible, mainly for our far western and northwestern counties. Rain is likely all day, heavy at times.

Highs will be in the low 50s along and east of I-95. Temperatures stay in the 40s west of I-95.

