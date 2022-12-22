Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Henrico Police partners with nonprofit in opening soft interview room for sexual assault survivors

Soft interview rooms typically include decorative pieces, weighted blankets, comforting scents,...
Soft interview rooms typically include decorative pieces, weighted blankets, comforting scents, and other items that can help a survivor feel safe while telling their story.(WDBJ 7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have partnered with a nonprofit organization in opening a safe space for survivors of sexual assault.

Alongside Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission, Henrico Police has created a soft interview room - a space where survivors feel safe and comfortable when talking to law enforcement.

Henrico Police says each soft interview room will have three chairs including one for a survivor, law enforcement officer, and one may be used by a second officer or an advocate for the survivor.

Soft interview rooms typically include decorative pieces, weighted blankets, comforting scents, and other items that can help a survivor feel safe while telling their story.

Project Beloved was started by a mother who lost her daughter to sexual assault violence, and focuses on empowering survivors.

Henrico Police’s soft interview room is the third in Virginia - with others located at Virginia Military Institute and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police says five men from Central Virginia were among six arrested last Thursday...
5 men from Central Va. among 6 arrested in ‘online chatting operation’
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Shwarlyn Arriola had been with the Richmond Police Department since Dec. 2020.
RPD officer resigns ahead of guilty plea
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says
The individual who has not been identified will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical...
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights

Latest News

McClellan secured the victory with nearly 85 percent of the votes.
LIVE: Sen. Jennifer McClellan delivers speech after 4th District primary win
A massive winter storm is causing a scramble at airports across the U.S. as holiday travel...
News to Know for Dec. 22: Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins Democratic primary; Flight cancellations; Petersburg boil water advisory
The individual who has not been identified will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical...
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights
Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins VA-04 Democratic primary
Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins VA-04 Democratic primary