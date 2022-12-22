Henrico Police partners with nonprofit in opening soft interview room for sexual assault survivors

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have partnered with a nonprofit organization in opening a safe space for survivors of sexual assault.

Alongside Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission, Henrico Police has created a soft interview room - a space where survivors feel safe and comfortable when talking to law enforcement.

Henrico Police says each soft interview room will have three chairs including one for a survivor, law enforcement officer, and one may be used by a second officer or an advocate for the survivor.

Soft interview rooms typically include decorative pieces, weighted blankets, comforting scents, and other items that can help a survivor feel safe while telling their story.

Project Beloved was started by a mother who lost her daughter to sexual assault violence, and focuses on empowering survivors.

Henrico Police’s soft interview room is the third in Virginia - with others located at Virginia Military Institute and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

