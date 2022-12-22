Forecast: Rain today, turning dangerously cold Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind Chill Advisory Friday evening through Saturday morning. Heavy downpours possible Thursday, a few showers Friday morning, a very quick drop in temperatures, morning black ice, strong winds and a wind chill of below 0 degrees.

Thursday: Early wintry mix with rain and sleet possible, mainly for our far western and northwestern counties. Rain likely all day, heavy at times. Up to 1-1.5″ rain total. Highs in the low 50s along and east of I-95, temperatures stay in the 40′s west of I-95. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Light scattered rain showers during the morning and midday. Temperatures quickly drop during the morning below freezing after starting in the mid-40s. Winds pick up as arctic air arrives, and any lingering precipitation could end briefly with flurries or light snow showers in the morning. We are not expecting any accumulation. Watch for icy spots and be wary of black ice. Skies clear into the afternoon. Gusty winds 35-45 mph. Mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s early will be our high for the day, then crashing into the 20s and teens during the afternoon. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Wind Chill Advisory 7 pm Friday until 9 am Saturday: Breezy conditions and Arctic air could make it feel as cold as 5 degrees below 0. Dress appropriately and avoid overexposure which could lead to frostbite or hypothermia.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Christmas Eve: Bitterly cold wind chills below 0 during the morning. Sunny. West wind 15-25mph with gusts up to 30mph. Lows near 10°, highs in the mid and upper 20s.

Sunday: Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid-20s, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 40s.

