First Alert Weather Days: Gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday

An arctic cold front arrives Friday that will quickly drop our temperatures and crank up the winds!
By Megan Wise and Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we approach the holiday weekend, all eyes will be on the end of the week and weekend. Friday and Saturday are both First Alert Weather Days for gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures.

Friday will start the mid 40′s during the early morning. A few scattered light rain showers will be likely, and as temperatures quickly drop during the morning, any lingering precipitation could briefly change to light snow showers or flurries midday. We aren’t expecting any accumulation. The quick drop in temperatures over a very short period of time could cause any leftover puddles or wet roads to flash freeze in the morning. This concern is limited, strong winds should help us dry out quickly, limiting any icing potential. However, be alert for slick spots.

Cold, wind, and black ice Friday.
Cold, wind, and black ice Friday.(NBC12)

The winds are going to crank up in the morning with gusts up to 35-45mph. Staying windy through the day Friday into the evening and overnight. Temperatures during the afternoon Friday will be in the 20′s then the teens during the evening.

Secure any loose Christmas decorations you may have, so you won’t have to search for them in your neighbor’s yard. With the windy conditions arriving Friday our wind chill values will be in the single digits during the evening and overnight.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for bitterly cold single-digit and below 0 wind chill values possible Saturday morning. This is what it could feel like during the early morning hours Saturday:

Wind gusts will be up to 30mph with a sustained wind 15-25mph during the day. Wind chill values during the day Saturday will feel like the teens.

VERY cold air will stay with us all weekend long. Plan for another cold start on Christmas Day but the winds will not be nearly as breezy.

Single digit and below 0 wind chill values Saturday morning. Staying below freezing all weekend.
Single digit and below 0 wind chill values Saturday morning. Staying below freezing all weekend.(NBC12)

The record low temperature for Christmas Eve is 6° set back in 1983. The record low-temperature Christmas Day is 3° set back in 1983.

Stay warm this weekend and don’t forget about your pets! We stay below freezing until Monday afternoon. We’ll keep you updated as we approach the end of the week.

