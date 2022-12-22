Fire leaves Buckingham family houseless for the holidays

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With Christmas just around the corner, one Buckingham County family has lost everything in a house fire.

Fire officials responded to the West James Anderson Highway home just before nine o’clock Wednesday night.

Chief Brian Bates with Toga Volunteer Fire Department says five local agencies, including Toga, Dillwyn, Glenmore, Arvonia and Gladstone, responded to the scene because the fire was so big.

Bate said when crews arrived on the scene, the fire had already spread from the basement to the first floor.

Rita Crall says she and her 12-year-old grandson Kam’ren were home at the time.

“I was in my living room, watching a show on TV, and Kam’ren, my grandson, was down in the basement and he was trying to make Christmas presents for us,” Grandmother Rita Crall said.

Rita Crall says it just moments later, she and her 12-year-old grandson, Kam’ren, were confronted with flames burning from a bedroom closet.

Firefighters say they believe an electrical fire in the basement sparked the flames.

“That thing moved fast. The fire moved fast,” Crall said.

Crall says she tried to tame the flames herself.

“Well, I was just thinking, Oh God, please let me get this put out,” Crall said.

Once she realized she couldn’t, she made sure she, her grandson and the dogs got out as soon as possible.

“Within about three, four minutes that I got out, the fire was coming up the outside steps,” Crall said.

Crall’s daughter, Kristie Washington, wasn’t home at the time.

She says they don’t have insurance to cover the damages.

“The whole house is a total loss. It even blazed up again this morning and was engulfed in full flames for probably three hours or more, and that was even after the firefighters fought it last night,” Washington said.

Washington says they won’t be having the Christmas they anticipated.

A Christmas filled with lights, a tree, and presents, now covered in ash and charcoal.

“My son loves Scooby Doo, and so he had Scooby Doo stuff. I have three beautiful granddaughters, just gifts for everybody,” Washington said.

Washington says many of the gifts she lost were for her son, including a Scooby Doo blanket, the Scooby Doo movie and a Play Station 2.

Despite the devastation, Washington says the biggest blessing is that everyone is safe and healthy.

“The gifts are nice, but family is what you can’t replace. Stuff can always be replaced, but loss of life cannot be replaced,” Washington said.

Washington says family has opened their home to them, and the outpour of support from the community has been heartwarming.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support the family.

