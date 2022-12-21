‘You have our commitment’: RRHA takes over Grace Place Apartments building

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than a year after residents were kicked out due to building violations, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has stepped in to take over the Grace Place Apartments building and try to turn it around.

“It really does break my heart. You know why? Because everyone in Richmond deserves to be living in safe, affordable, sound, and healthy living conditions,” Steven Nesmith, CEO of RRHA, said Tuesday.

Nesmith said he’s aware of some of the ongoing issues the building has had and spoke with residents Monday night let them know RRHA had acquired the building.

“Heat, plumbing, electricity, many don’t have electricity in these units, and so that’s why we have really serious concerns for their health,” Nesmith said.

He said to preserve the affordable housing option located in Richmond’s downtown, RRHA will conduct an emergency assessment of the building infrastructure and living conditions for each person living inside.

With at least 15 people living inside the building, depending on the outcome, some residents could be asked to leave while work is being completed.

“The needed improvements will be too long and expensive to complete while residents are living on this site,” Nesmith said. “We have relocation staff who will help relocate residents and to help them get supported services that they may also need.”

This process could take weeks to complete.

Nesmith said they are also looking at hiring a cleaning crew to maintain the building daily and have already hired a 24-hour security force to keep non-residents out.

“We’ve heard rumors that folks have been selling drugs in there,” Nesmith said. “We’ve heard from the previous person who was managing this property that people were leaving this back door right here open for people to go up in there, and they were living and sleeping overnight as if it was a shelter.”

He also said after speaking with residents on Monday, some had concerns for their safety not just inside the building but outside as well.

“There was a young lady last night telling us that as a woman, she feels unsafe because people on the exterior will hang out,” Nesmith said. “As soon as someone opens the door, they’ll walk right in and go up into the building.”

Nesmith said one of the issues the building faced in the past was no commitment by the previous owner to improve the structure, but he says that’s no longer the case.

“You have our commitment that Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority is here for the long term and to find long-term solutions,” Nesmith said. “There will be no more back and forth and back and forth.”

