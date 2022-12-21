UVA football program signs 22 future Cavaliers during 2023 National Signing Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football program is introducing nearly two dozen additions to the team.

An early signing day event was held at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday, December 21. Twenty-two young men are now officially headed to UVA to be Cavaliers.

“I’m really excited because these guys chose us,” Head Coach Tony Elliott said. “I’m excited about the future.”

The coach says after their 3-7 record and the tragic shooting that shook the community; these new players are important to building the team.

UVA was able to build a diverse 2022-2023 recruiting class. Coach Elliott says recruiting focused on two areas: “The biggest needs that we needed to get going into it was wide receiver. We’re going to have a mass exodus of senior guys at the receiver position. And then the next big need for us was defensive line. Now we have a lot of defensive linemen.”

The university is welcoming these new signees with open arms.

“I know we get caught up in recruiting sometimes, and there’s so many other things, but at the end of the day it’s a young man who’s worked up to this point in his life to fulfill this dream,” the coach said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.