Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you plan on hitting the road for the holidays, there are a few things to check off your list before leaving home.

Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor hoses.

“What will happen is, the hose will hold water, and it will go back up into the pipe, and the crawl space and will freeze and burst the pipe inside the crawl space,” he said.

Vickery says to check to make sure those doors and vents to crawl spaces or attics are shut at all times so the cool air doesn’t creep in.

He adds people should insulate their pipes and let the faucet drip since running water is less likely to freeze.

He says homeowners can choose to shut off their water if they plan to leave for a few days or longer to ensure the heat is still on.

“Try and keep it at that 68 or above range. I know a lot of people will turn it down to low 60s or upper 50s, but the longer you can keep your house warm, the better off you are,” Vickery said.

Vickery says homeowners should know where their water valves and circuit breakers are so they can shut them off in an emergency.

He says one busted pipe can come with a heavy price tag.

“It depends on the type of pipe, and it can be anywhere from $200-300 dollars for one busted pipe. So, doing a little preventive maintenance, including shutting off crawl space vents or disconnecting hoses, can save a little money in the long run.”

Vickery says if you turn on the faucet and only a trickle comes out, it’s probably frozen.

“First thing you should do is cut the water main off because it may not have started to thaw out yet. Once the pipe bursts, a lot of times, the ice block will stay right there when the pipe bursts and froze.”

