Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards

Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools.

On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft released by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration led to public outcry.

“Even though there may be folks from different political parties that are members of all these organizations and there may be different perspectives, there’s one thing that we all know and that is good curriculum writing, good standards, and good history — and so we centered those things to create this document,” said Ma’asehyahu Isra-Ul, president of the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium.

Charles Pyle, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Education, said agency staff was neither consulted nor involved in the creation of the groups’ draft standards. He said staff are continuing to prepare the administration’s final draft standards for presentation early next year.

