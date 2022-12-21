Shenandoah National Park seeking information on missing person
James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park.
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park is seeking information from park visitors on a missing person.
According to SNP, James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6.
Cattley is a 66-year-old white man, weighing around 125 lbs. with blue eyes, long gray hair and a beard. He wears shoes with an orthopedic lift.
If you have information or have been in the Turk Gap area since Sept. 22, please call or text their tipline at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov or go to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.