Shenandoah National Park seeking information on missing person

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park is seeking information from park visitors on a missing person.

James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. (WHSV)

According to SNP, James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park. Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6.

Cattley is a 66-year-old white man, weighing around 125 lbs. with blue eyes, long gray hair and a beard. He wears shoes with an orthopedic lift.

If you have information or have been in the Turk Gap area since Sept. 22, please call or text their tipline at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov or go to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.