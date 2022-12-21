RPD officer resigns ahead of guilty plea

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has resigned after assaulting a Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy.

Shwarlyn Arriola quit the police force on Dec. 16.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to attacking an off-duty deputy at the Cultural Center of India in July. Police were called to a party at the cultural center on Iron Bridge Parkway for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot to death in the bathroom.

He received a suspended prison sentence.

Arriola had been with the police department since Dec. 7, 2020.

