RPD officer resigns ahead of guilty plea

Shwarlyn Arriola had been with the Richmond Police Department since Dec. 2020.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has resigned after assaulting a Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy.

Shwarlyn Arriola quit the police force on Dec. 16.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to attacking an off-duty deputy at the Cultural Center of India in July. Police were called to a party at the cultural center on Iron Bridge Parkway for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot to death in the bathroom.

He received a suspended prison sentence.

Arriola had been with the police department since Dec. 7, 2020.

