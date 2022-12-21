Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -Investigators in Colonial Heights are investigating after they found a man’s body Wednesday afternoon.

On Dec. 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of possible human remains in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in the wood line.

Investigators are on the scene and found the body of a dead man. The individual who has not been identified will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Sergeant A. Brandeberry at 804-520-9327

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.