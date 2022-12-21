Angel Tree
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights

The individual who has not been identified at this time will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.((Source: KAUZ))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -Investigators in Colonial Heights are investigating after they found a man’s body Wednesday afternoon.

On Dec. 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of possible human remains in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in the wood line.

Investigators are on the scene and found the body of a dead man. The individual who has not been identified will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Sergeant A. Brandeberry at 804-520-9327

Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
