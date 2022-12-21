Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Petersburg residents asked to conserve water during main water line construction

The water is safe to use now, but residents are being asked to use as little tap water as...
The water is safe to use now, but residents are being asked to use as little tap water as possible.(Image: City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Residents and businesses in Petersburg are being asked to conserve water now due to new construction at the city’s main water line.

Contractors are onsite at Lake Chesdin working to repair the line.

During the repairs, the city has to isolate the line, which may result in no water or low water pressure. Staff will monitor the levels of the six water storage tanks and will work to expedite the repair.

The water is safe to use now, but residents are asked to use as little tap water as possible.

Petersburg will provide updates on repairs and water conservation.

Anyone with questions about water usage can call (804) 733-2407.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Police were conducting their investigation at the Shell gas station on Oaklawn Boulevard near...
Hopewell man found shot to death outside gas station
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Johnathan Copenhaven and Cera Harper were charged with three felonies, including child...
Mother, boyfriend charged with child abuse in Spotsylvania 6-year-old’s death
The Cocky Rooster employees are putting in their full-time hours in just three and a half days.
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week

Latest News

CCC
Commonwealth Catholic Charities to open cold weather shelter on Thursday without city’s help
Phase one of the project, a collective nine acres, includes the Richmond Coliseum teardown.
5 teams interested in City Center redevelopment project
Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor...
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way
Six men were arrested last Thursday after an online chatting operation, according to the...
5 men from Central Va. among 6 arrested in ‘online chatting operation’