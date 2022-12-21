Petersburg residents asked to conserve water during main water line construction

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Residents and businesses in Petersburg are being asked to conserve water now due to new construction at the city’s main water line.

Contractors are onsite at Lake Chesdin working to repair the line.

During the repairs, the city has to isolate the line, which may result in no water or low water pressure. Staff will monitor the levels of the six water storage tanks and will work to expedite the repair.

The water is safe to use now, but residents are asked to use as little tap water as possible.

Petersburg will provide updates on repairs and water conservation.

Anyone with questions about water usage can call (804) 733-2407.

