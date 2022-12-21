Over $2 million distributed through Hurley Relief Fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin says over $2 million will be distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund.

Payments are available to Virginia residents with real property damages caused by the flooding that happened last August in Hurley.

After the flooding, FEMA denied the state’s and individual’s requests for help.

“The destruction in Hurley after last year’s flood was devastating, but the community response has been inspiring,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The creation of the Hurley Flood Relief Fund has enabled us to distribute necessary relief funding to Virginians in dire need, and given us a framework that will allow for relief funds to be delivered faster moving forward.”

Earlier this year, the General Assembly created the Hurley Flood Relief Fund and gave $11.4 million in aid to those affected by the flooding.

To find out more information or to apply for the program, contact Buchanan County DSS at 276-935-6806.

