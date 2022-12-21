News to Know for Dec. 21: Spotsylvania 6-year-old found dead; I-64 widening project receives $25M; GRTC keeps rides free through 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Wednesday!

Man Hit and Killed by Amtrak Train

A man is dead after he was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Henrico.

It happened yesterday morning near Hungary Road.

A man - trespassing on the tracks was hit by the Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 1-74. He died instantly.

None of the 243 passengers were hurt, but the train was stopped for over three hours.

On Monday, another Amtrak train struck and killed someone trespassing on the tracks in York County.

6-year-old Found Dead in Spotsylvania Apartment

Search and arrest warrants reveal the young girl died Friday in an apartment with her mother and the mother’s boyfriend.

NBC4 spoke with the young girl’s father, Chris Sumner. He shared his moments with his daughter on the morning of her death.

“We did homework and everything before school. She asked me to do her hair so I did her hair and we noticed time was cut short so hey we gotta go. So I drove her to school, normal day, dropped her off, told her I love her, gave her a kiss, call me tonight,” Sumner said.

Chris said after school, his daughter went to her mom’s house.

He didn’t hear from her that night, but the next day a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s detective called Chris while he was driving home from work - telling him his daughter was found dead.

The girl’s mother, Cera Harper, and her boyfriend, Johnathan Copenhaven are due back in court on Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m.

Police say more charges are possible pending an autopsy report.

26,000 Vote in VA-4 Democratic Primary

It was an unusually high turnout for yesterday’s primary for the 4th congressional district.

The party says over 26,000 people cast ballots at eight voting sites across the district, but it seems the Democratic party was not expecting that many.

Several people said they experienced voting issues at the Medowbridge Library in Chesterfield.

Despite long lines, people said doors were locked promptly at 7 p.m.

It’s unknown if those people eventually got to vote.

Virginia Democrats are set to start counting votes at 10 a.m. this morning.

Biden-Harris Administration Awards $25M for I-64 Widening Project

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million in funding for the I-64 widening project in New Kent County.

This money will help add a third lane to the interstate in each direction in a 10-mile portion from Bottoms Bridge to Courthouse Road.

The announcement comes one day after VDOT announced the first phase of the project getting ready to begin.

Good News!

GRTC buses will remain free, through June 2024.

GRTC says ridership is up 15 percent since the onset of the pandemic, and the hope is to extend the zero-fare policy beyond 2024.

How’s the Weather?

Today will be dry before the rain makes its way into RVA tomorrow.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

