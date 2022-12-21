Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man arrested for stealing school bus

Matthew Heuple mugshot
Matthew Heuple mugshot(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of stealing a school bus.

Matthew Heuple, 34 of Hurt, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is in the Pittsylvania County jail.

At 6:41 a.m. December 21, 2022, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt about a suspicious man in the area of a parked, unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus. As deputies were on the way, they were told the man had entered the school bus and driven away.

Deputies spotted the bus and Heuple about 20 minutes later. He stopped the bus and was arrested, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Police were conducting their investigation at the Shell gas station on Oaklawn Boulevard near...
Hopewell man found shot to death outside gas station
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Cocky Rooster employees are putting in their full-time hours in just three and a half days.
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
Johnathan Copenhaven and Cera Harper were charged with three felonies, including child...
Mother, boyfriend charged with child abuse in Spotsylvania 6-year-old’s death

Latest News

Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
The Governor’s Office says flags will be lowered at sunrise on Dec. 22 and remain at half-staff...
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of Brodnax police chief
Holiday Homes: 7396 Kelshire Trace
Holiday Homes: 7396 Kelshire Trace