Man arrested for stealing school bus

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of stealing a school bus.

Matthew Heuple, 34 of Hurt, is charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license. He is in the Pittsylvania County jail.

At 6:41 a.m. December 21, 2022, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt about a suspicious man in the area of a parked, unoccupied Pittsylvania County school bus. As deputies were on the way, they were told the man had entered the school bus and driven away.

Deputies spotted the bus and Heuple about 20 minutes later. He stopped the bus and was arrested, according to deputies.

