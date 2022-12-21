Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of Brodnax police chief

The Governor’s Office says flags will be lowered at sunrise on Dec. 22 and remain at half-staff...
The Governor’s Office says flags will be lowered at sunrise on Dec. 22 and remain at half-staff until sunset.(Photo via South Hill Enterprise)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Virginia police chief killed in the line of duty.

Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was killed in a crash on U.S. 58 Friday night.

‘It’s a huge loss’: Community mourns after Brodnax police chief

The Governor’s Office says flags will be lowered at sunrise on Dec. 22 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Police were conducting their investigation at the Shell gas station on Oaklawn Boulevard near...
Hopewell man found shot to death outside gas station
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Cocky Rooster employees are putting in their full-time hours in just three and a half days.
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
Johnathan Copenhaven and Cera Harper were charged with three felonies, including child...
Mother, boyfriend charged with child abuse in Spotsylvania 6-year-old’s death

Latest News

Matthew Heuple mugshot
Man arrested for stealing school bus
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Holiday Homes: 7396 Kelshire Trace
Holiday Homes: 7396 Kelshire Trace