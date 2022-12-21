Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of Brodnax police chief
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Virginia police chief killed in the line of duty.
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was killed in a crash on U.S. 58 Friday night.
The Governor’s Office says flags will be lowered at sunrise on Dec. 22 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
