Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

FTX founder could be sent to US after extradition hearing

The founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested on Monday. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/THE NEW YORK TIMES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried is back in a Bahamian court Wednesday for an extradition hearing that could clear the way for the one-time billionaire to be sent to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. If approved, Bankman-Fried could be on a plane to the U.S. as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors’ money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. The founder and former CEO of FTX, once worth tens of billions of dollars on paper, is being held in the Bahamas’ Fox Hill prison, which has been has been cited by human rights activists as having poor sanitation and as being infested with rats and insects.

Once he’s back in the U.S., Bankman-Fried’s attorney will be able to request that he be released on bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Police were conducting their investigation at the Shell gas station on Oaklawn Boulevard near...
Hopewell man found shot to death outside gas station
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Cocky Rooster employees are putting in their full-time hours in just three and a half days.
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Latest News

Excluding the steep sales downturn that occurred in May 2020 at the start of the pandemic,...
US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month
Concept design for the heritage center or museum at the Shockoe Area Memorial Park (Source:...
Richmond awarded $11 million for interactive center in Shockoe Bottom
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
Richmond awarded $11 million for interactive center in Shockoe Bottom
Richmond awarded $11 million for interactive center in Shockoe Bottom
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks about the Ukrainian president's address to a joint...
Schumer: Zelenskyy's visit a 'day to remember'