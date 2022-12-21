Forecast: Dry today, rain tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy downpours possible Thursday, a few showers Friday morning, strong winds Friday and bitterly cold wind chill values Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Brief wintry mix possible early for our far western and northwestern counties. Rain likely at any point, heavy at times. Up to 1″ rain total with locally higher amounts. Isolated strong storms possible in SE VA with damaging winds as the primary threat. Lows in the low to mid-30s, highs in the low to mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered rain showers during the morning and midday. Winds pick up as arctic air arrives, and any lingering precipitation could end briefly with flurries or a light snow shower late morning. We are not expecting any accumulation. Skies clear into the afternoon. Gusty winds up to 35-45mph even up to 55mph possible. A flash freeze with temperatures below freezing during the afternoon, watch for icy spots and be wary of black ice. Mostly clear with wind chill values in the teens and single digits during the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s in the morning then crashing into the 30s midday. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Christmas Eve: Bitterly cold wind chills in the single digits and below 0 during the morning. Mostly sunny. West wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Lows in the mid-teens, highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid-20s, highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.