Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Forecast: Dry today, rain tomorrow

First Alert Weather Days Friday and Saturday for 55 mph wind gusts and wind chill values in the single digits
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy downpours possible Thursday, a few showers Friday morning, strong winds Friday and bitterly cold wind chill values Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Brief wintry mix possible early for our far western and northwestern counties. Rain likely at any point, heavy at times. Up to 1″ rain total with locally higher amounts. Isolated strong storms possible in SE VA with damaging winds as the primary threat. Lows in the low to mid-30s, highs in the low to mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered rain showers during the morning and midday. Winds pick up as arctic air arrives, and any lingering precipitation could end briefly with flurries or a light snow shower late morning. We are not expecting any accumulation. Skies clear into the afternoon. Gusty winds up to 35-45mph even up to 55mph possible. A flash freeze with temperatures below freezing during the afternoon, watch for icy spots and be wary of black ice. Mostly clear with wind chill values in the teens and single digits during the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s in the morning then crashing into the 30s midday. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Christmas Eve: Bitterly cold wind chills in the single digits and below 0 during the morning. Mostly sunny. West wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Lows in the mid-teens, highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid-30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid-20s, highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Police were conducting their investigation at the Shell gas station on Oaklawn Boulevard near...
Hopewell man found shot to death outside gas station
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Cocky Rooster employees are putting in their full-time hours in just three and a half days.
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Latest News

Windy and very cold wind chill values Friday evening and Saturday
First Alert Weather Days: Gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday
Forecast: Dry Wednesday, rain arrives Thursday
An arctic cold front arrives Friday that will quickly drop our temperatures and crank up the...
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday for windy conditions and wind chill values in the...
Forecast: Dry Wednesday, rain arrives Thursday