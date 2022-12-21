Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Boil water notice in effect for Petersburg residents

The water is safe to use now, but residents are being asked to use as little tap water as...
The water is safe to use now, but residents are being asked to use as little tap water as possible.(Image: City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Residents and businesses in Petersburg are being asked to conserve and boil their water due to new construction at the city’s main water line.

Contractors are onsite at Lake Chesdin working to repair the line through the night.

During the repairs, the city has to isolate the line, which may result in no water or low water pressure.

Petersburg will provide updates on repairs and water conservation.

Anyone with questions about water usage can call (804) 733-2407.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Police were conducting their investigation at the Shell gas station on Oaklawn Boulevard near...
Hopewell man found shot to death outside gas station
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
The Cocky Rooster employees are putting in their full-time hours in just three and a half days.
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
Johnathan Copenhaven and Cera Harper were charged with three felonies, including child...
Mother, boyfriend charged with child abuse in Spotsylvania 6-year-old’s death

Latest News

The history and social science standards are at the center of conversation for the education...
Civic Education Commission endorses alternate Virginia history standards
Wednesday morning, a team of five began the painstaking process of counting more than 26,000...
Ballot counting taking longer than expected in VA-04 Democrat primary
Wednesday volunteers for Bridging RVA help prepare more than meals to deliver to more than...
Bridging RVA prepares over 2,700 Christmas dinners for people in need
An arctic cold front arrives Friday that will quickly drop our temperatures and crank up the...
First Alert Weather Days: Gusty winds and very cold Friday & Saturday
CCC
Commonwealth Catholic Charities to open cold weather shelter without city’s help