Boil water notice in effect for Petersburg residents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Residents and businesses in Petersburg are being asked to conserve and boil their water due to new construction at the city’s main water line.

Contractors are onsite at Lake Chesdin working to repair the line through the night.

During the repairs, the city has to isolate the line, which may result in no water or low water pressure.

Petersburg will provide updates on repairs and water conservation.

Anyone with questions about water usage can call (804) 733-2407.

